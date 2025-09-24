Suryakumar Yadav's India Continue Their All-Round Dominate In ICC T20I Rankings, Three Star Indian Players Reclaim The 'Numero Uno' Position

ICC Rankings: India are currently in the middle of their Asia Cup 2025 campaign and they look like a team that is not easy to beat by any means. Suryakumar Yadav's India are still undefeated in the continental tournament and they look like the firm favourites to win the title.

India have already won their previous Super 4s clash and they will now take on Bangladesh in their next game that will be played in Dubai. A win against Bangladesh means that India qualify for the final of the continental tournament that will be played on September 28, 2025.

Total Annihilation From India In ICC Rankings

Suryakumar Yadav's India are not only the reigning champions of Asia, but they are also the World T20 champions. Interestingly, India haven't lost even one series since the time they clinched the World T20 trophy for the second time in 2024 after defeating South Africa. The ICC rankings that have been released recently speak about the dominance that India are currently having in the shortest format of the game.

India dominmate the latest ICC Rankings | Image iccc.com

India are currently the number one-ranked T20I team, Abhishek Sharma is the number one-ranked T20I batsman, Varun Chakaravarthy is the number one-ranked T20I bowler, and Hardik Pandya is the number one all-rounder. The recently released ICC rankings are the testament to the dominance that the Indian team has had in the T20Is.

India will now eye to their retain their Asia Cup title. India had last won the T20I Asia Cup in 2016 and since then, they haven't been able to replicate the same feat. In their next clash against Bangladesh, the 'men in blue' will depend on their spinners to restrain the Bangladesh batsmen. India and Bangladesh have played 17 T20I matches against each other. India have won 16, whereas Bangladesh have won just one.

The Abhishek Sharma Show Lights Up Asia Cup