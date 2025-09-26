Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Races Past Virat Kohli, Shatters Multiple T20I Records Against Sri Lanka

Abhishek Sharma has continued his domination in the Asia Cup as he hit his 3rd consecutive half-century against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday. The 25-year-old has shattered multiple records during his sensational knock just ahead of the much-anticipated final on Sunday.

Abhishek has now got past Virat Kohli and Mohammad Rizwan to be the highest scorer in an Asia Cup T20 edition. In 6 innings, he has so far amassed 289 runs, the most by a batter in this continental tournament.

Abhishek also has equalled Rohit Sharma's record of hitting the most number of fifties in 25 or fewer balls in T20Is for India. He has now achieved the feat six times, and only captain Suryakumar Yadav is ahead of him. Abhishek has now also scored 7 consecutive 30-plus scores in T20Is, another major record by the youngster.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first in Dubai. India have been dominant throughout this tournament and are yet to be beaten by any team. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are gearing up for the much-anticipated final on September 28 and will seek to defend their Asia Cup crown.

The Men In Blue are also the defending T20 World Cup champions and ahead of the next edition in 2026, they will be happy to fine-tune their preparations. Abhishek's form will be a massive boost for India and the southpaw will definitely be in the thick of things next year.

Most Runs In Asia Cup T20 Edition

307* - Abhishek Sharma, 2025 (6 innings)

281 - Mohammad Rizwan. 2022 (6 innings)

276 - Virat Kohli, 2022 (5 innings)

196 - Ibrahim Zadran, 2022 (5 innings)

Half-century In 25 Or Fewer Balls For India In T20Is