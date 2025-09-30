Updated 30 September 2025 at 13:09 IST
WATCH: Mumbai Goes All Out To Receive Suryakumar Yadav, T20I Captain Gets Hero's Welcome After Leading India To Second T20 Asia Cup Win
Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav played 90 games for India in the shortest international format and has scored 2670 runs at an average of 37.08
Suryakumar Yadav's India lived up to their expectations of being favourites and reclaimed their Asia Cup title. India are now the only side to win two T20I Asia Cups. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav became only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win the T20I Asia Cup.
Yadav was appointed as the skipper of the Indian T20I team after Rohit Sharma retired from the shortest international format last year.
Suryakumar Yadav Receives Rousing Reception
The Indian cricket team has been an invincible force in the shortest international format under SKY aka Suryakumar Yadav. India haven't lost a single T20I series since Surya was bestowed with the leadership duties of the Indian T20I team. World T20 champions India went on to win the Asia Cup undefeated and this is a testament to their dominance in the shortest international format. After India won the Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav was given a hero's welcome in Mumbai.
Fans thronged to get a glimpse of Suryakumar Yadav and greeted him as soon as he landed in Mumbai. The Indian T20I captain was greeted by MP and Shiv Sena leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale at his residence in Deonar. SKY was felicitated with a shawl, garland, and the national flag. He then sought blessings from Goddess Durga at Shewale's residence and posed with the fans for a few photographs.
"I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts," wrote Suryakumar Yadav on his X (formerly known as Twitter account) after he led India to their second T20 Asia Cup win. India are currently on their road to the World T20 in 2026 and they still have 15 matches left before they gear up to play the marquee T20 tournament.
SKY Gears Up To Lead India Against Australia
After the completion of the T20 Asia Cup, India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is. The ODI series starts on October 19, 2025, and it will later be followed by the T20I series.
