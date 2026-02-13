Abhishek Sharma in, Sanju Samson Out; India's Predicted Playing XI For T20 World Cup Game vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan: Colombo's R. Premadasa, in a few hours, would be hosting arguably the biggest cricket match of the calendar year when India lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026. The game has already had it's share of controversies, thanks to the Pakistan government trying to play the trouble maker like always. Now, that the game is going to happen, we are going to look at the XI India may field.

Abhishek Sharma in, Sanju Samson Out

The Indian team would in all probability not make many changes to the winning combination. But yes, if swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma is fit and available, then one change may happen. Abhishek may come into the XI and Sanju Samson may have to miss out. Apart from this change, there is not likely to be any more change to the XI.

India come across as a well-balanced unit and they will start favourites against Pakistan. In the recent past, India has had the wood over the Men in Green. In the Asia Cup late last year, India beat Pakistan thrice in a month.

In ICC events, India enjoys a 15-1 record against Pakistan.

The Men in Green would have to play out of their skins in order to challenge India.

The only factor that works in Pakistan's favour is the familiarity of playing in Sr Lanka. India would be playing their first match of the competition in Sri Lanka.

Here is how the Indian playing XI could look like.

Ind's Predicted XI vs Pak