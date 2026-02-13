WATCH | High-Flying Team India Leave For Colombo For T20 World Cup Game vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan: As was expected, the Indian team has left for Colombo in the first half of Friday for the match against arch-rivals Pakistan. The team, as is reported, took a special chartered flight from New Delhi. The team would be in Colombo by the afternoon. The Indian players looked happy in each others company as they left for their next game.

Meanwhile, the Indian team has been unstoppable in the ongoing T20 WC. The hosts have played two games and won both. They won their first game against the USA and their second game against Namibia. The hosts hammered Namibia by 93 runs at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were the stars for India. Thanks to his all-round efforts, Hardik also went on to bag the Player of the Match award.

The Indian team is facing headaches ahead of the Pakistan clash. Abhishek Sharma's health has not been good for which he also had to skip the Namibia clash. He is expected to recover on time for the game against Pakistan. He could be a gamechanger against the Men in Green.

India Hot Favourites vs Pakistan

India would be overwhelming favourites against Pakistan. India have had the wood over Pakistan in the recent past. The Indian team beat Pakistan thrice in T20Is at the Asia Cup late last year. For works in India's favour is also their head-to-head against Pakistan at World Cups. India enjoy a 15-1 record against Pakistan at ICC events. The match will be played in Colombo's R. Premadasa stadium on February 15.