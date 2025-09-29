'Abhishek Sharma is BCCI's New Poster Boy': Fans Hail Southpaw After Asia Cup 2025 Heroics

Asia Cup 2025: India opener Abhishek Sharma was in ominous touch throughout the Asia Cup 2025 and was surely one of the major reasons why the side dominated the continental tournament. He scored 314 runs in seven outings at a staggering strike rate of 200. This includes three fifties as well. He got the side of to brilliant starts which helped them dominate nearly all games, barring the final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

His good show also helped him bag the Player of the Series as well. Once that happened, the BCCI and the Chennai Super Kings came up with a poster featuring the southpaw. Here are the two posters.

Abhishek, India Cricket's New Poster Boy

Meanwhile, he seemed to be over the moon having got a car for being the player of the tournament. At the post-match presentation, he also revealed his gameplan. He spoke about showing intent early in his innings.

‘Have to show intent from the first ball’

"Getting a car is always a pleasure. (How has this tournament helped you?) I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that," he said at the post-match presentation.

