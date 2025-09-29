Sanju Samson Being Wasted at No. 5; Should be Replaced by Jitesh Sharma For T20 World Cup After Average Show in Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson is a top-order batter, who prefers opening. But because Shubman Gill was picked in the side for the Asia Cup as vice-captain and had to be slotted in somewhere, Samson was moved from his regular position to accommodate the former. Samson, who was made to play in the middle-order at No. 5, did not seem confident about it.

Jitesh Over Samson?

His knock of 24 off 21 balls in the summit clash was proof of that. Even in an earlier Super Four game against Pakistan, all Samson could muster was 13 off 17 balls. It is good that the management is showing faith in him and backing him, but is it the right call with the WC - jus a few months away. He looked to be confused over how to tackle the situation and hence one is forced to think, isn't it better to have Jitesh Sharma at that number.

During the IPL, Jitesh was in ominous touch at that number when it came to finishing games for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Also, Jitesh has a wide range of T20 shots in his repertoire, whereas Samson is someone who plays more down the ground and straight.

Earlier in the tournament, when former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar asked him about his new batting spot, he said he is like actor Mohanlal - can adjust to any role.

Sanju ‘Mohanlal’ Samson

“See, there’s our actor, Mohanlal, who got a big award from the Indian government. He has been an actor for 20 years. I have been playing for India for 10 years. So, I can’t come in and say I want to do the ‘hero’ role every time. I can do the villain role, and I also do the Joker role for my country," Samson had said.