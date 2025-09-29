Gautam Gambhir And Shubman Gill To Face Big Selection Dilemma After Asia Cup 2025 As India Gear Up To Host West Indies In Two-Match Test Series

After emerging victorious in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, India move on to their next big assignment, the two-match Test series against West Indies. The Indian Test team under Shubman Gill has been performing well. In their previous assignment, India managed to play out a 2-2 draw against Ben Stokes' settled England.

Nobody had given Shubman Gill and his young Indian team a chance to do well against England, in England, but the manner in which they played the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series shut their detractors down.

Selection Dilemma for Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill

Just like the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, India's number three dilemma still lives on ahead of the India vs West Indies series. Karun Nair, who was handed a second chance in international cricket, couldn't seal his spot in the Indian XI and managed to score just one fifty across the five-match series. Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal both have been picked in India's squad for the West Indies series, but only one of them can make the cut in India's playing XI.

From two Test matches that Devdutt Padikkal has played for India, he has managed to score only 90 runs at an average of 30. Padikkal had made his Test debut in a home Test match against England in 2024. Sai Sudharsan, on the other hand, debuted for India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that was played earlier this year, has scored 140 runs from three Test matches so far in his career.

India's Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal / Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

IND vs WI: Crucial WTC 2027 Points on the Line for India