'Abhishek Sharma is Flat Track Bully?' Fans React After India Opener Perishes Early During 1st T20I at Canberra

Ind vs Aus: There was much-hype around Abhishek Sharma after his heroics in Dubai caught the eye of the world. Even before the five-match T20I series versus Australia in their backyard started, all the talk was around the flambouyant opener. But, now that he perished early in the opening T20I at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday - doubts have creeped into the minds of the fans. Is Abhishek, who is currently the No. 1 T20I batter in the world, merely a flat-track bully?

Abhishek scored 19 off 14 balls before Nathan Ellis dismissed him with a back-of-the-hand slower delivery. Abhishek made room and tried to go over the mid-off fielder, but he could not as Tim David took a comfortable catch. His brief cameo featured four boundaries.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out of First Three T20Is Due to Injury

‘Is Abhishek a Flat-Track Bully?’

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Shubman Gill have got India off to a decent start. But as fans reckon, is Abhishek merely a flat-track bully? One feels it is too early to make a comment like that, also when the player has just bagged the player of the series award at the Asia Cup.

Advertisement

Can he Bounce Back at MCG?

Ideally, he would love to get a big score at the iconic MCG. He would personally want to make a statement and shut his critics. Can he do it remains to be seen. At the time of filing the copy, rain has intervened as India are 43 for one in five overs. Suryakumar Yadav has joined Gill in the middle.