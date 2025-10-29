Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out of First Three T20Is vs Australia Due to Injury

India vs Australia: In what would come as a major setback for India, allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against Australia. He had complained of neck spasms, which impacted his recovery and mobility. The allrounder suffered a left quadricep strain in the 2nd ODI earlier on the tour. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. This would be a setback for him personally as well as he would have been hopeful of cementing his spot in the T20 squad with the World Cup around the corner.

SKY LOSES TOSS

India have been put into bat after Suryakumar Yadav lost the toss. At the toss, he admitted that India too was looking to bat first in the encounter.

"We were looking to bat first. I mean, it looks like a good wicket. And I heard from our analysts that there have not been a lot of games played here. Might get slower in the second innings. So, yeah, we wanted to bat first," Suryakumar said at the toss.

India will now look to get off to a good start with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. A good start could set things up really well for the rest. A big total is expected as it is a batting-friendly strip at the Manuka Oval.

Ind vs Aus Playing XIs:

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood