Rohit Sharma Dominates ICC ODI Rankings, Topples Indian Teammate To Grab Top Spot After Stellar Performance In IND vs AUS ODI Series

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat after making 100 runs against Australia during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney | Image: AP

Rohit Sharma shut down his critics after being adjudged the player of the India vs Australia ODI series. After a rare failure in the first game of the three-match series, Rohit returned to his best and closed the series with a stellar century that helped the 'Men in Blue' avoid an embarrassing whitewash at the hands of Australia.

Australia were leading the series 2-0, but a dominant 168-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli restricted the Aussies from having the last laugh.

Rohit Sharma Becomes Number One-Ranked ODI Batter

At the age of 38, when all odds were against Rohit, he chose to let his bat do the talking in the One Day International (ODI) format. The ex-India skipper scored 202 runs from 3 matches. Sharma scored these runs with a strike rate of 85.59 and at an average of 101.00. Rohit Sharma, courtesy of his performance, has accumulated a total of 781 rating points and has claimed the top spot in the recently released ICC ODI Rankings.

Rohit went up two places and he is now followed by Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, who is at the second spot, and Shubman Gill, who dropped down to the third spot after a dismal ODI series against Australia. India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who scored 74 runs from three matches, has gone on to the ninth spot of the ICC rankings.

At the age of 38, Rohit Sharma has become the fifth Indian player to be crowned number one in ODI and he has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Shubman Gill.

Rohit Sharma Bids Australia Goodbye In Style