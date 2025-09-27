Updated 27 September 2025 at 06:29 IST
'Abhishek Sharma is Playing...': Sri Lanka Coach Sanath Jayasuriya Hails Gautam Gambhir For Growth of India Opener After Asia Cup 2025 Heroics
India vs Sri Lanka: Abhishek Sharma has been in breathtaking form throughout the Asia Cup 2025 season and now Sanath Jayasuriya has lavished praise on him.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
India vs Sri Lanka: India opener Abhishek Sharma has not put a foot wrong in the ongoing continental tournament. He has been a big reason for India's unheralded dominance in the tournament. He has got India off to flyers on all occasions and now he has received praise from Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya. Giving credit to Gautam Gambhir for giving him the license to go out there and play with freedom, Jayasuriya also reckoned one needs to encourage Abhishek more.
‘We need to encourage him’
"Abhishek Sharma is playing his natural game, and they have encouraged him to play his natural game. That's the key, because if someone is playing naturally, we need to encourage him to continue that," Jayasuriya told reporters after the match.
"But whenever he wants to slow down, he knows how to do that as well. After six overs, if he wants to bat longer, he’s managing it. Day by day, he’s getting experience and batting really well. The good thing is that the coaching staff has given him the license to play his natural game. That's the key," he added.
India Ready to Humiliate Pakistan, Again!
One feels this was just the game India needed before the final against arch-rivals Pakistan.
The Indian team was tested and they emerged with flying colours to maintain their unbeaten streak through to the summit clash. Without a doubt, India, who have beaten Pakistan twice already in the ongoing Asia Cup, would start overwhelming favourites in the final. The final takes place on Sunday in Dubai.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 27 September 2025 at 06:26 IST