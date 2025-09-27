Suryakumar Yadav Says 'It Felt Like a Final' After India Beat Sri Lanka in Super Over Thriller in Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: It was easily the most thrilling game of the Asia Cup 2025. India edged a spirited Sri Lanka in a Super Over thriller on Friday to maintain their unbeaten run in this tournament through to the final. The game was so tight that India captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted that ‘it felt like a final’. For the unversed, it was not the final, instead, it was the final Super Four game. The final will be played between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Men In Blue Secure Thrilling Victory Over Sri Lanka In Super Over

‘Felt like a final’

"It felt like a final, boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings, I told the boys to have good energy and let's see where we are at the end," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

"To have that start (with the bat), and someone like Sanju and Tilak taking that tempo was good to see. And for someone like Sanju, who is not opening the batting, and taking that responsibility and even Tilak showing great confidence which was good to see," Surya hailed the batters for setting it up.

India All Set For Finale

The Indian team, which was steamrolling all teams in the Asia Cup, needed some kind of a contest to get well-oiled before the ultimate showdown on Sunday. And that is exactly what Sri Lanka gave, all thanks to Pathum Nissanka's brilliant century. Nissanka's century earned him the player of the match award.