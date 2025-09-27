Asia Cup 2025: Pathum Nissanka's Masterclass Goes In Vain, Team India Clinch Thrilling Win Over Sri Lanka In Super Over

Asia Cup 2025: Team India clinched a breathtaking victory over Sri Lanka in the super over at the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Friday, September 26.

Drama unfolded at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26. Team India suffered badly in the second inning while restricting the target. The final Super Fours fixture at the Asia Cup 2025 was tied, but later India clinched a thrilling win over Sri Lanka in the Super Over.

In the Super Over, Sri Lanka batted first and could give only a three-run target to India. Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka came to bat for Sri Lanka. On the other hand, it was Arshdeep Singh who came to attack and picked a wicket in the first ball of the Super Over, dismissing Kusal Perera. Later in the fifth ball, Arshdeep removed Shanaka to end Sri Lanka's knock.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill opened for India, and it took just one ball for the Men in Blue to seal a victory. Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga tried a googly on off and middle. But the India skipper went on the back foot and punched it over the over. Following that, Suryakumar and Shubman took three runs to win the game.

Pathum Nissanka Stars With Blitzkrieg Knock In Second Inning

Sri Lanka needed to chase the 203-run target in the second inning. Sri Lanka had a stunning start while chasing, all thanks to Pathum Nissanka's 107-run knock from 58 balls at a strike rate of 184.48. Nissanka hammered seven fours and six sixes during his time on the crease.

After losing an early wicket in the first over, Kusal Perera (58 runs from 32 balls, 8 fours and 1 six) and Nissanka solidified a 127-run partnership that helped Sri Lanka inch closer to the target.

In the final moments of the second inning, Sri Lanka lost quick wickets, which hampered their run chase. But Dasun Shanaka (22* runs from 11 balls) and Janith Liyanage (2* runs from 2 balls) stayed unbeaten on the crease and managed to tie the game.

It was a commendable performance from Sri Lanka on Friday, September 26. Even though they failed to confirm their spot in the final, Sri Lanka showed a brilliant performance in Dubai. On the other hand, Team India need to find out where they went wrong and rectify their mistakes, which made them suffer in the game.

Abhishek Sharma's Fiery Knock Propels India To 202/5

Before the start of the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl against India.

Team India once again had a magnificent start to the first inning, all thanks to Abhishek Sharma's blitz knock.

Maheesh Theekshana drew the first blood in the second over after he removed Shubman Gill (4 runs from 3 balls, 1 four) from the crease. However, Abhishek Sharma took matters into his own hands and stitched a clinical 59-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav.

The 25-year-old Indian opener played a fiery knock and punished the Sri Lankan bowlers. At a time when Sri Lanka were struggling to pick wickets, it was Wanindu Hasaranga who came into attack and broke Abhishek-Suryakumar's partnership.

Hasaranga dismissed Suryakumar Yadav (12 runs from 13 balls, 1 four) in the seventh over. The Indian skipper played a scratchy knock and failed to add runs to the scoreboard.

After Suryakumar's dismissal, Tilak Varma came to the crease and tried to build a partnership with Abhishek.

Later in the ninth over, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka came to the rescue and dismissed the dangerous Abhishek Sharma (61 runs from 31 balls, 8 fours and 2 sixes).

After losing quick wickets, it was Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma who stood up in the first inning. Samson and Tilak cemented a solid 66-run partnership, which gave the Men in Blue confidence in the final moments of the inning.

In the 16th over, Dasun Shanaka broke the 66-run partnership as he removed Sanju Samson (39 runs from 23 balls, 1 four and 3 sixes). Later in the 17th over, Hardik Pandya (2 runs from 3 balls) had to walk off the field after Dushmantha Chameera removed the Indian all-rounder.

Tilak Varma and Axar Patel stayed unbeaten in the crease till the last ball of the first inning. Both Tilak and Axar played clutch performances and propelled India to 202/5. Tilak (49* runs from 34 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) and Axar (21* runs from 15 balls, 1 four and 1 six) solidified a 40-run partnership.

Tilak Varma was unlucky to miss his half-century by just one run. However, it was Axar Patel's six in the last ball that helped the Men in Blue cross the 200-run mark in the first inning. India ended their inning at 202/5.