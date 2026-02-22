Abhishek Sharma is 'Rushing Too Much': Manoj Tiwary Gives Sound Advice to India Opener

India vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma is woefully out-of-form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In his three outings thus far, he has not been able to get a single run. While he is bound to be persisted with, Abhishek has got some sound advise from former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary. As per Tiwary, Abhishek is rushing too much and instead should give himself some time before taking off.

‘Rushing too much’

“According to me, he (Abhishek) is rushing too much. Sometimes you have to respect bowlers, even if they can bowl well and land the ball in the right areas. If he thinks that way while coming out to bat, then he will look to play the ball safely, which isn’t there to be hit straight or square," Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

Now that Abhishek has registered three ducks, Tiwary said that the law of averages will also be in play. He also advised him to take care of his stomach as that kept him out of the Namibia game.

He is the No. 1 T20 batter in the world, but now, he too is under pressure. It would be interesting to see his approach against South Africa on Sunday in India's first Super 8 game at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Given their recent form against SA and the knowhow of conditions - India would start favourites. But again, they would know that SA is formidable and could hurt them.

