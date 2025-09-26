Abhishek Sharma is The New Rohit Sharma? Mohammed Kaif Makes Sensational Claim Amid Heroics in Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma has emerged as India's new pin-up boy in cricket after his heroics in the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE. He has been getting India off to flyers in almost every game. His style of ultra-aggressive batting forces oppositions to deviate from their initial plans, handing the advantage to India. Ahead of India's last Super Four game in the Asia Cup 2025, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has made a bold remark. As per Kaif, Abhishek has replaced Rohit Sharma and is doing exactly what the latter used to do.

‘It’s not batting, it’s his statement’

“When Abhishek Sharma delivers with the bat, he wins the Man of the Match When he plays, he alone wins the game. When Rohit Sharma left, there was a question about his replacement Who will bat powerfully in the powerplay? We’ve got the answer, and the name is Abhishek Sharma," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“It’s not batting, it’s his statement. On his day, he can destroy a bowler’s career during the power play. He can even hit six sixes in six balls. And, see, it will happen in the future. Abhishek Sharma will hit six sixes in six balls. I am saying this on my YouTube channel because it will happen. The range of shots that he has, the mental power, and understanding of the game. He plays fast bowlers well, and he is equally good against spin,” Kaif added.

Abhishek in Line to Bag POTS

With 173 runs in four outings, Abhishek is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament and with two more games to go, he looks like an absolute frontrunner to bag the player of the series award.