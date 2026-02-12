Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan Likely to Miss T20 WC 2026 Clash vs Namibia; Who Would Open With Sanju Samson

India vs Namibia: Hours ahead of India's second T20 World Cup 2026 match versus Namibia, the hosts are feeling the pinch. Gautam Gambhir and the rest of the team management would be having nightmares as multiple reports claim that India may be without Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma for the clash. While it is well-understood that Sanju Samson would be back in the XI, the question is - who would he open with?

Abhishek, Kishan to be Rested?

While Abhishek picked up a stomach issue and had to be admitted in a hospital, Kishan hurt his toe while batting in the nets on Wednesday evening. The only silver lining in all of this is that the Namibia game would offer the Indians opportunity to rest players. Namibia is not expected to beat favourites India and they can take this game to get things in order ahead of the big-ticket game against Pakistan. What spoils Namibia's chances further is that they have not played under lights, and did not get the chance to even train under it a day out from the fixture.

They would be happy if they can challenge India slightly as well. For them, the game would be about learning more than winning.

Who Would Open With Samson?

It may be strange to hear, but one gets the feeling that if both the openers are out - one could possibly see Washington Sundar open. He is a decent batter and has played in the top-order in the past. With Sundar opening, it would make it a perfect right-left combination. Samson would be desperate to get some runs under his belt and be in the reckoning.

