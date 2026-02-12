Abhishek Sharma to Miss India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Clash? No Clarity on Health by BCCI Creates Unwanted Intrigue

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Explosive Indian T20 opener Abhishek Sharma did not get going against the USA in the first game of the T20 World Cup and now there is talk that he may miss the clash against Namibia on February 12. All that was reported was that he picked up some stomach issue and that is why he did not attend practice. Things became worrying when reports emerged that he has been hospitalised, now it can responsibly be said that he is out of the hospital. But, will he play the game against Namibia? In all probability, no. Sanju Samson was spotted having an extended session at the nets giving a clear hint that he is gearing up for the Namibia game.

Abhishek Concern For IND

Now, India find themselves in a spot because ideally you would have wanted Abhishek to get a solid hit against Namibia before the big-ticket Pakistan clash.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took a close look at the situation and asked if India will take a chance with him if he is not 100 per cent fit.

"The first question is whether Abhishek Sharma is available. There is no clarity. He had gone to the hospital for examination. He has returned, he is with the team, but, to be fair, it's been many days. He hasn't practiced at all. He is slightly troubled about his health," Chopra said.

‘Will India take a chance?’

"Will India take a chance? No, if he is not 100% fit, I don't see him playing in this game, although I wish that he plays because it's his first World Cup. He got out to his first ball in the first match. You want him to score World Cup runs before playing Pakistan. Form is not an issue, but the World Cup runs haven't been scored. You want that box to be ticked," he added.