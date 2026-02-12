Rajeev Shukla Lambasts Shoaib Malik Over ‘Doctored’ Audio Aired on Pakistan TV: 'Stop Circulating Misleading...'

India vs Pakistan: The Board of Control of Cricket in India's vice-president Rajeev Shukla did not take it lying down as he launched a scathing attack on former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik for spreading misleading content on Live TV. Malik shared a AI-generated audio during a talk show on a Pakistani news channel. The show was focused on discussing the upcoming big-ticket India versus Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup in Colombo on February 15.

During the show, just to drive home his point and show India in bad light, Malik played an audio clip that purportedly quoted Shukla. The clip claimed that the ICC had apparently acted at the BCCI’s order to convince the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to overturn its boycott stance.

In the audio of the doctored clip, Shukla says: “I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative on the repeated requests by BCCI to convince Pakistan to play against India. It’s a good, amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket.”

BCCI VP's Response

Once the clip went viral, the BCCI Vice-President took to X and lambasted Malik over spreading misleading content.

“A video of my remarks on the India-Pakistan World Cup match has been manipulated using AI to alter the audio. These statements are not mine. I urge everyone not to believe or circulate this misleading content and to report it wherever such videos are seen,” he wrote on X.