Abhishek Sharma Lauds SRH Teammate Ishan Kishan For His Exceptional Play Against RCB: 'It Was Pending From His Side'

IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma showered praise on his SRH compatriot Ishan Kishan for delivering a blazing knock when the franchise needed the most. He expressed that the fiery outing from the wicketkeeper-batter was pending and added that the way he played was outstanding.

Abhishek Sharma Applauds Ishan Kishan's Blazing Knock

Ishan Kishan delivered one of his finest knocks in the IPL 2025 season. After going through a streak of poor performances, Kishan has got into the groove after presenting a fine knock to keep SRH ahead in the first innings.

The franchise looked under pressure at one stage, but Kishan delivered a convincing performance against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma heaped laurels on the wicketkeeper-batter for his sound knock to help the franchise go past the 200+ mark on the scoreboard.

"I think when we (Head and him) played the first over, we thought we got one of the best pitches this year. Somewhere, we have to look out for our small mistakes. We need to take responsibility and take it to the end. Head and I were looking forward to scoring a total of 230-240 only.

"We had a plan, and we were going to go after it (throughout the innings). The score is good. I think it was pending from his (Kishan's) side. He was talking about this. This score is because of Kishan only; the way he played was tremendous," Abhishek Sharma said after the conclusion of the first innings.

SRH Pull Off A Dominant Innings Against RCB

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a firm start with Abhishek Sharma and the returning Travis Head delivering a sound performance in the power-play. While they were dismissed early, Abhishek scored 34 while Head put up 17 runs on the scoreboard. Ishan Kishan came in hot with an unbeaten 94 off 48, which included seven boundaries, five sixes and a strike rate of 195.83.