IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma Breaks Official Car's Glass During RCB vs SRH Clash, Puts Up A Show At Ekana Stadium - WATCH

IPL 2025: Star Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma displayed a blitzkrieg knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Friday, May 23rd.

Abhishek Sharma played a fiery knock, scoring 34 runs from just 17 balls at a strike rate of 200.00. The youngster slammed three fours and three sixes.

During the fifth ball of the second over, RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a short delivery to the youngster, to which Abhishek Sharma stood tall and sent it over the mid-wicket for a maximum. The ball unfortunately landed on the windshield of the IPL 2025's official car, and put a mark on the car.

Watch The Video

Abhishek's knock against RCB came to an end in the fourth over when Lungi Ngidi came to the rescue by breaking the opening partnership. Ngidi bowled a full-length delivery to which the 24-year-old went for a flick towards deep backward square leg, but the ball landed on Phil Salt's palms.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opened for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, cementing a 54-run partnership for the visitors against the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Abhishek Sharma's Stats In IPL 2025

In the ongoing 2025 season of the IPL, Abhishek Sharma has played 13 matches, amassing 407 runs at a strike rate of 192.89, and has an average of 33.92. The youngster's highest score in the 18th edition is 141.

The SRH opener has played 76 matches in IPL, scoring 1784 runs at a strike rate of 162.48, and has an average of 27.03.