IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma Breaks Official Car's Glass During RCB vs SRH Clash, Puts Up A Show At Ekana Stadium - WATCH

Updated May 23rd 2025, 20:57 IST
IPL 2025: Star Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma displayed a blitzkrieg knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Friday, May 23rd.
Abhishek Sharma played a fiery knock, scoring 34 runs from just 17 balls at a strike rate of 200.00. The youngster slammed three fours and three sixes.
ALSO READ: IPL 2025, RCB vs SRH: Know Why Jitesh Sharma, Not Rajat Patidar, Will Lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru During Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash
During the fifth ball of the second over, RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a short delivery to the youngster, to which Abhishek Sharma stood tall and sent it over the mid-wicket for a maximum. The ball unfortunately landed on the windshield of the IPL 2025's official car, and put a mark on the car.
Abhishek's knock against RCB came to an end in the fourth over when Lungi Ngidi came to the rescue by breaking the opening partnership. Ngidi bowled a full-length delivery to which the 24-year-old went for a flick towards deep backward square leg, but the ball landed on Phil Salt's palms.
ALSO READ: Ex-Cricketer Predicts Big For Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead Of Sunrisers Hyderabad Clash: 'It Will Be A Good Contest'
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opened for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, cementing a 54-run partnership for the visitors against the Bengaluru-based franchise.
In the ongoing 2025 season of the IPL, Abhishek Sharma has played 13 matches, amassing 407 runs at a strike rate of 192.89, and has an average of 33.92. The youngster's highest score in the 18th edition is 141.
The SRH opener has played 76 matches in IPL, scoring 1784 runs at a strike rate of 162.48, and has an average of 27.03.
In the ongoing season, Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the eighth position on the IPL 2025 standings with nine points and have a net run rate of -1.005. The Hyderabad-based franchise have clinched four wins and suffered seven defeats after playing 12 matches in the 18th season of the IPL. In their previous five fixtures, SRH sealed two games and suffered two defeats.
Published May 23rd 2025, 20:57 IST