'He Is Enjoying, At His Happiest': Dinesh Karthik Makes A Massive Disclosure On Virat Kohli Following His Test Retirement

Former Team India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has made a huge revelation on Virat Kohli following his retirement from Test cricket. The RCB Mentor and batting coach said it would be a shock to the fans, but Virat looks at peace and is the happiest after calling time from Test cricket. He added that his decision to step down was personal, and the Indian cricketer wanted to spend more time with his family at this stage.

Dinesh Karthik Makes A Massive Revelation On Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli decided to call time on his illustrious career in Test Cricket. The Indian cricketer stepped down from the format as one of the greatest Indian red-ball skippers and a true pioneer in the longest format of the game. Kohli has called time on two out of the three officially recognized formats. He remains an active cricketer in ODI cricket.

While the fans and pundits may argue that Virat called time on his red-ball career early, Dinesh Karthik believes he looks at peace after doing so. DK also stated that the most important thing was to keep him positive at this point.

"It came as a shock to the outside world, so we are just observing what Virat is up to. He is at his happiest now. He is enjoying the sport, he really wants to spend his time with his family.

"It's a personal decision. We respect it, and as everyone else, oh, this is happening, but the fact is, it's great to see him happy and ready whenever we want him to play. The key is to keep him in good spirits," Dinesh Karthik said, as quoted by ANI.

When Will Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Be In Action Next For Team India?

Given that Virat Kohli has retired from T20Is and Test Cricket, he has now become a one-format player. Even Rohit Sharma had stepped down from the red-ball format, leaving a void in Team India as they would be without two of their veteran cricketers.

Kohli and Rohit are currently in action would be in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Both players' teams have qualified for the Playoffs, and both teams may face off each other down the road.