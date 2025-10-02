'He Could Change His Expressions': Abhishek Sharma Narrates Hilarious Shubman Gill Tale That Led To His Expulsion From Cricket Camp

Abhishek Sharma is being looked at as the next big thing in Indian and international cricket. The 25-year-old youngster who hails from Punjab is taking massive strides in international cricket and his recent performances in the Asia Cup are a testament of the talent that he has. The world T20 champions, India, recently retained their Asia Cup title and young Abhishek Sharma played a pivotal part in India's victorious campaign in the continental tournament.

Abhishek Sharma Narrates Funny Shubman Gill Incident

Indian T20I openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have played almost all their cricket together and have known each other since they were kids. Both the Indian players belong from Punjab and they have trained under Yuvraj Singh prior to their debut for India. While appearing on the show Breakfast with Champions, Abhishek Sharma narrated how he got into trouble once due to Shubman Gill during their childhood days.

"Our hotel was just 500m away from the Dharamsala Stadium. We used to go there by bus. The driver was stopping songs and we wanted to play Punjabi music. He had said, I don’t want to play all this, stop all this. We got into an argument and the person who was shouting the loudest from the back was Shubman. The incident got escalated to the coaches and we were asked to sign a letter stating our expulsion from the camp. I was more sad about Shubman not getting caught. He had a talent that he could change his expressions," Abhishek said.

In the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, Abhishek Sharma scored 314 runs from 7 matches at an average of 44.86. The youngster hit 32 fours and 19 sixes in the competition.

Abhishek Sharma Goes Past Virat Kohli