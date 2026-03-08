Abhishek Sharma Out, Rinku Singh in; Sunil Gavaskar Makes Bold Suggestion Ahead of Ind-NZ T20 WC Final

T20 WC Final: Abhishek Sharma's form has been concerning as he has failed on multiple occasions in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In fact, now his spot in the XI is also under scrutiny. While in all probability, he will play the final as India would not like to tinker with a winning combination, yet, former cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that the left-handed opener should be dropped. As per Gavaskar, they should bring in Rinku Singh in place of Abhishek and make Sanju Samson open with Ishan Kishan.

‘Kishan open the batting with Sanju’

"I would like to see Ishan Kishan open the batting with Sanju Samson, with Rinku Singh coming into the side. Rinku has that belief, you've probably seen the 'God's Plan' tattoo on his body, and sometimes things just work out for players like him," Gavaskar said on India Today.

Gavaskar suggested another change in the playing XI where he urged that Kuldeep Yadav should be brought in place of Varun Chakravarthy.

Advertisement

"The other change I would consider is bringing in Kuldeep Yadav. Varun Chakravarthy's confidence looks shattered at the moment. Since the Super Eight stage, when he faced stronger teams, he has struggled and conceded a lot of runs. At a ground like the Narendra Modi Stadium, with big boundaries, Kuldeep Yadav could be a good option because he can turn the ball even on flat surfaces," Gavaskar said.

It would be interesting to see if the winning combination is tinkered with or not.

Advertisement

India Eye History