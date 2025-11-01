Updated 1 November 2025 at 12:59 IST
WATCH: Abhishek Sharma's Surprised Reaction To Josh Hazlewood Not Playing Remaining IND vs AUS T20I Games Goes Viral
Josh Hazlewood was adjudged the Player of the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match. In his two appearances in the ongoing series, Hazlewood has taken three wickets at an average of 12.33
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Suryakumar Yadav's Team India was handed a reality check by Australia in the ongoing five-match IND vs AUS T20I series. After their heroics of winning the Asia Cup unbeaten, India were being considered as invincible, but the conditions in Australia have continued to haunt them as the 'men in blue' succumbed to a 4-wickets loss against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The first match of the series was washed out due to persistent rains at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, and Australia are currently 1-0 up in the series, courtesy of their win at the MCG.
Abhishek Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral
Despite India's woes against the hosts, southpaw Abhishek Sharma continues to dominate proceedings. Abhishek, who played a very huge role in India winning the Asia Cup unbeaten, has batted well so far in the Australian conditions too. From the two matches that he has played so far, Sharma has scored 87 runs at an average of 43.50 and with a strike rate of 170.59.
Abhishek is now going viral for his surprised reaction to the news of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood missing the remaining three matches of the Australia vs India T20I series. "I didn't know this, but obviously. I mean he is good enough to play all the formats, but still, I was, I was enjoying this challenge because somehow as a batter you have to face world class bowlers and that's what I was trying to do," said Abhishek.
Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets from his quota of 4 overs and restricted India to a below par total of 125 runs. The Australian seamer, who was adjudged the player of the match, will now shift his focus to prepare for the all-important Ashes that begins in the third week of November.
India Look To Bounce Back In Hobart
The third T20I of the series will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. India are currently 1-0 down, and a loss in Hobart will mean that the series is done and dusted for them. India will have to find their rhythm back and will have to stun Australia in the third T20I of the series.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 1 November 2025 at 12:59 IST