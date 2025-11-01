Gautam Gambhir And Suryakumar Yadav's India In Big Trouble After Shocking Loss To Australia In Adelaide, All Eyes On IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

Mitchell Marsh's Australia did the unthinkable and made a light work of Suryakumar Yadav's India by defeating them in the second game of the India vs Australia T20I series. Reigning world and Asia Cup Champions, India are considered as one of the most dominating forces in T20I cricket, but the Aussies had other ideas in mind.

The hosts defeated India by 4 wickets to go 1-0 up in the series. The first T20I of the series was washed out due to rain, but there are still three games left in the series and the 'men in blue' will look to make the most of it.

India Running The Risk Of Losing No. 1 T20I Rankings

India's shocking loss to Australia in the second T20I of the series might have larger implications. The 'men in blue' are on the number spot of the ODI rankings with 271 rating points. Courtesy of their win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia have narrowed the gap and they are now at the second spot of the ICC rankings with 269 rating points to their name. Considering the recent form of both the teams and how they have performed, the No. 1 T20I ranking looks well within Australia's reach.

The Indian team will be wary of this stat, but they still have a chance of retaining the top spot. The 'men in blue' will have to win two out of their next three T20Is against the Aussies. India winning two games out of three means that they will end the series with 272 rating points and it will be more than Australia's tally. The third T20I of the India vs Australia series will be played on November 2, 2025 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Australia Likely To Miss Josh Hazlewood's Services