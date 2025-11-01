Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Hospital, ODI Vice-Captain To Return To India When Fit To Fly Confirms BCCI

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer had sustained a serious injury while fielding during the third and the final game of the IND vs AUS ODI series. Iyer pulled off a blinder to dismiss Alex Carey in the third ODI, but in the process, he ended up falling on his ribs, which resulted in laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding.

Iyer was immediately taken for scans, and he was kept under observation where the doctors in Sydney and the BCCI medical team tracked his daily progress.

Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Hospital Confirms BCCI

The serious injury sustained by the Indian vice-captain left his fans and his family members worried. Earlier today, the Board of Control for Cricket in India issued Shreyas Iyer's third medical update. The Indian vice-captain has been discharged from the hospital, and he will travel back to India whenever he is fit to fly.

'Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25th October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same. He is now stable and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today. The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly.' the BCCI said in a statement.

Iyer To Be Out OF Action For Couple OF Months