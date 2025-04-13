Abhishek Sharma Reveals Why His Father Is Not Satisfied Even After Playing Blitz Knock Vs PBKS, Says 'I'll Keep Working Hard'

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a magnificent eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, on Saturday, April 12th, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' following his blitzkrieg knock of 141 runs from 55 balls at a strike rate of 256.36. He hammered 14 fours and 10 sixes against the Punjab-based franchise. His knock came to an end in the 17th over when Arshdeep Singh dismissed him.

Abhishek's fiery knock helped him to etch his name in the record books. The youngster achieved multiple milestones during the previous match of the IPL 2025.

Abhishek Sharma's father, Raj Kumar Sharma, and mother, Manju Sharma, were both present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to see their son score the sixth-fastest hundred in the IPL history.

Speaking in a video shared on IPL's official social media handle, Abhishek said that his father was his first coach, and it was special for him to play a powerful knock in front of his parents.

"It was very special. My father has been coming to watch my matches since my Under-14 days. If you zoomed in on him during my innings, you'd see him signalling to me, telling me which shots to play - 'play this shot, play that shot'. He was my first coach. It's very special to have done this in front of my mother and father," Abhishek said.

The young batter also revealed that his father is still not satisfied since he wanted Abhishek to finish the game. The SRH batter said that there's still room for improvement and will keep working hard.

"I think it's my highest score in the IPL. My father keeps telling me to finish games, so he's still not satisfied. There's always room for improvement. I'll keep working hard," he added.

