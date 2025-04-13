Ex-IND Cricketer Lavishes Praise On 'Phenomenal' Abhishek Sharma's Knock Against PBKS, Lauds Youngster's Leadership Qualities

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad sealed an eight-wicket triumph over Punjab Kings in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on Saturday, April 12th.

Abhishek Sharma played a stunning 141-run knock from 55 balls at a strike rate of 256.36. He hammered 14 fours and 10 sixes against Punjab Kings. The youngster was also named the 'Player of the Match' on April 12th.

Abhishek Sharma has played 69 IPL matches in his career, scoring 1569 runs at a strike rate of 159.78 and an average of 26.15. In the ongoing edition of the tournament, Abhishek played six matches so far, amassing 192 runs at a strike rate of 202.11 and an average of 32.00.

The young batter gained the limelight in the 2024 season, when he scored 484 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 204.22 and an average of 32.27.

‘It Was Such A Nice Touch From A Youngster’: Robin Uthappa On Abhishek Sharma

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa showered praise on Abhishek Sharma for his ‘phenomenal’ leadership qualities at a young age. Uthappa added that Abhishek is settling in the T20I format. He further added that it was a ‘great little gesture’ from the SRH batter to show maturity and commitment at a young age.

“It was such a nice touch from a youngster. And he’s still so young, maybe 23 or 24. But to already be showing leadership qualities is phenomenal. He’s just settling into the Indian T20 side and pushing for a spot in other formats too. To display this level of ownership, maturity, and commitment to his team and fans at such a young age—you love to see that from a player. It was a great little gesture,” Uthappa said on JioHotstar.

SRH Hold Eighth Place on IPL 2025 Standings

The Hyderabad-based franchise hold eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.245. They have won two matches in their first six games of the tournament.