Abhishek Sharma-Rohit to Open in ODIs vs NZ? Left-Handed T20 Opener in Reportedly Contention For Spot

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Abhishek Sharma has been shattering all possible T20 records in the country in domestic cricket and now he has carried that form in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. After establishing himself in the T20s, Abhishek is taking ODIs seriously and his recent training regime for Punjab gave everyone a glimpse of that. A Punjab teammate of Abhishek revealed his mindset. Gaurav Chaudhary said Abhishek enquired about the imaginary field before walking out for a net session. Chaudhary revealed Abhishek targeted the spinners during the session and hit almost 45 sixes.

Abhishek to Make ODI Cut?

Abhishek knows with Shubman Gill not playing international cricket due to a toe injury, there is an opportunity to make the cut. For the unversed, Abhishek is yet to make his ODI debut. Of course, Abhishek would know he has competition from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is ahead of him in the pecking order now. Jaiswal has made his debut in all formats for India.

To make himself more valuable, Abhishek has added another dimension to his game. He was seen rolling his arms over during a practice session at Punjab's Anantam Cricket Ground on the outskirts of Jaipur, a day before Punjab's clash against Uttarakhand. While he was bowling, he had the coaching staff guiding him while he was listening to all that was said keenly. If he starts bowling regularly, he could be a very good option in the ODI set up as well.

Advertisement

BCCI Yet to Announce ODI Squad

The Board of Control of Cricket in India is yet to announce the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand at home. For Abhishek to make the cut for ODIs would not be easy, but he would certainly stand an outside chance. With so much speculation surrounding Gill's participation in Punjab's next game, the fixture carries added interest beyond the result itself.