Former Delhi Capitals Star Laura Harris Etches Name In History, Slams Joint-Fastest Half-Century In Women's T20 Cricket

Women’s Super Smash 2025-26: Star Australian batter Laura Harris etched her name in the history books as she played a blitz knock in the ongoing Women’s Super Smash 2025-26 for Otago, on Sunday, December 28, at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

Laura Harris Scripts History In Women's T20 Cricket

During the intense run chase in the third match of the Women’s Super Smash 2025-26, Laura Harris stepped on to the crease and played a stunning 52-run knock from 17 balls at a strike rate of 305.88. She slammed six fours and four sixes, helping Otago clinch a six-wicket win over Canterbury.

Soon after coming on the field, the 35-year-old launched a scathing attack against the Canterbury bowling attack, slamming a 15-ball half-century. With the record-breaking fifty, she equalled the fastest half-century in Women's T20 cricket. Previously, England's Marie Kelly held the record following her 15-ball fifty for Warwickshire in 2022.

Previously, Laura Harris played in the Women's Premier League for Delhi Capitals in the 2022-2023 season, but played only one match for the Capitals.

In the Women's Big Bash League, Harris played 133 matches and 108 innings, scoring 1344 runs at an average of 16.59 and a strike rate of 160.76. However, the 35-year-old Laura Harris is yet to make her debut for the Australian Cricket Team.

Otago Clinch Six-Wicket Win Over Canterbury

Earlier in the match, Otago Women won the toss and elected to field first against Canterbury Women.

Izzy Sharp's unbeaten 65-run knock from 47 balls helped Canterbury power to 145/6 in the first innings.

Emma Black led the Otago bowling attack with her two-wicket haul in a four-over spell, at an economy rate of 4.75.

During the run chase, Otago struggled initially after losing quick wickets. However, Laura Harris' blitz knock helped Otago clinch a six-wicket win over Canterbury.

Melissa Banks and Gabby Sullivan starred for Canterbury as they led the bowling attack with their two-wicket hauls in their respective spells.