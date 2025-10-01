Abhishek Sharma's 'Bhangra' Sets Stage on Fire During Sister's Wedding After Asia Cup 2025 Heroics; Watch Viral VIDEO

Republic World
Updated 1 October 2025 at 11:40 IST

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma is the toast of the nation after his heroics helped India clinch continental title. After returning to India, he is again in the spotlight for his dance during his sister's wedding.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Abhishek Sharma Dance
Abhishek Sharma Dance | Image: @IyerFanPage
Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma became the new pin-up boy of Indian cricket after he helped the side clinch the continental title. He played an integral part in India's win as he got the side off to rollicking starts on most occasions. After he flaunted his six-hitting skills in the UAE during the Asia Cup, he has now been seen doing the ‘bhangra’ during his sister's wedding in India. He was spotted shaking a leg on the stage with Punjabi singer Ranjeet Bawa. 

ALSO READ: Gambhir-Gill in Spotlight as Ind Readies For 1st Home Series Sans RoKo

WATCH VIDEO

His steps were smooth and that is now inning hearts on social space. For the unversed, Abhishek was the Player of the Series in the Asia Cup 2025. The India opener amassed 314 runs in seven matches at an average of 44.85 and a staggering strike rate of 200. He smashed three half-centuries in the tournament. Among the many records he broke and feats he achieved, Abhishek also became the first-ever batter to reach the mark of 300 runs in a single edition of T20 Asia Cup.

"I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain," he said at the post-match presentation. 

ALSO READ: Suryavanshi For India's T20 WC Squad? Fans Make Bizarre Demand

Abhishek Likely For ODI Debut

Multiple reports claim that Abhishek is also in line for a spot in India's ODI set-up. 

His name could be there for the upcoming limited overs tour of Australia. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 1 October 2025 at 11:33 IST

