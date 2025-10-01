Gautam Gambhir-Shubman Gill in Spotlight as India Gets Ready For First Series at Home Sans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma vs West Indies

India vs West Indies: Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team in a two-Test match series against West Indies at home. The series starts days after India won the Asia Cup in style in the UAE. India will take on West Indies without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The two cricketers retired from Tests even before the England tour, but this is the first time in many years that India would be playing a home Test sans Rohit and Kohli.

Gambhir-Gill's Big Headache

The focus would be on Gautam Gambhir and Gill to see how they carry the team forward in Tests. For the unversed, crucial World Test Championship points will be at stake when the two teams lock horns. First of all, it would be interesting to see the XI they field as there is much conundrum over the No. 3 spot. Sai Sudarshan and Devdutt Padikkal would be vying for that spot. Apart from that, it would be interesting to see if Jasprit Bumrah plays both Tests or will opt out of one. It is clear that the team is in transition and that is what makes the series exciting.

India Start Favourites

It is nobody's guess that India start favourites against West Indies at home.