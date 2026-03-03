Abhishek Sharma's Form, Over Dependence on Jasprit Bumrah: India's Big Headaches Ahead of T20 WC Semi-Final vs England

India vs England, T20 WC S/F: Following the well-fought win in Kolkata, Team India booked their date with a formidable England in the semi-final. Now, the stakes would be higher as a berth in the final is up for grabs. The match would take place at the iconic Wankhede stadium and it is very difficult to choose between the two sides over who has the edge. There is no doubt that the crowd would be rooting for the men in blue. In this article, we will try to figure out the big concerns that remain.

India's Big Concerns

Abhishek Sharma's Form: He is the No. 1 T20I batter in the world but he has not lived up to the billing. Apart from a solitary fifty against Zimbabwe in a Super 8 clash there is not much to write about. He registered three consecutive ducks and seemed to struggle to get a run. India would hope he fires in the big semi-final as it is certain he will play regardless of his form.

Over Dependence on Jasprit Bumrah: The team has been heavily reliant on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, that is a worry for sure. With Varun Chakravarthy not performing as expected, the pressure is on Bumrah to deliver everytime, that is not a pleasant situation to be in. Bumrah has been stupendous in this T20 WC going at just 6.3 per over. The problem is that he is not a machine and there will come a day when he will not perform well and the worry for over a billion fans is - he does not have a bad day against England.

Shoddy Fielding: India have dropped catches and have looked mediocre in-the-field. At time, poor fielding can be overlooked by good batting or bowling, but what if some poor fielding comes back to haunt India in a high-octane semi-final? India would have to up their fielding against England in order to put pressure on them.