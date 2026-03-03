Sanju Samson to be BANNED For T20 WC 2026 Semi-Final vs England For Winning Celebration in Kolkata? Check What ICC Rulebook States

T20 WC 2026: Sanju Samson is currently the toast of the nation following his match-winning 97* off 50 balls against West Indies in a virtual quarter-final in Kolkata. It was India's final Super 8 game and the stakes were high. Chasing 196 to win, India did find themselves in a tricky spot during the chase, but Samson brought all his experience to the fore to take his side over the line.

After hitting the winning run, Samson celebrated and that has drawn eyeballs. Samson could not keep a lid over his emotions after taking his side over the line and into the semi-final as he threw his helmet and raised both his hands towards the sky, thanking God.

Will Samson Face Match Ban?

It would now be interesting to see if the International Cricket Council looks at it as a violation of the ICC Code of Conduct regarding Player Behaviour. The ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel keeps a close vigil on the on-field behaviour and actions of players that are against the spirit of cricket. This includes provisions on abuse of cricket equipment or clothing and various forms of misconduct.

In Samson's case, throwing a helmet can be a Level 1 Offence as it is judged inappropriate, careless, or potentially dangerous.

What Penalties Can Samson Face?

This is a Level 1 breach and the Match Referee can impose an official reprimand. This could mean a fine of up to 50 per cent of the player's match fee, or one or two demerit points. Although tossing a helmet for celebration after a win doesn't automatically trigger punishment, it could be classified as a breach at the discretion of the match referee.