Sanju Samson Trollers Get a Piece of Sourav Ganguly's Mind Ahead of T20 WC Semis vs England: 'Used to Read...'

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson made all the difference on the big night in a high-stakes encounter against West Indies. He remained not out on 97* off merely 50 balls to take India over the line in a challenging chase. Following his heroics, he has been receiving applause from all quarters. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is the latest to lavish praise on Samson. Not only did Ganguly hail his Eden special, but also gave a piece of his mind to Samson's detractors.

'Used to read headlines saying 'Sanju fails again'"

"He played to the situation, and that was important. What it teaches all of us is that the same boy who, in the last six months, could not find his place in the team - whether it was Ishan Kishan opening or somebody else coming in," Ganguly told reporters.

"Just before the World Cup, I used to read headlines saying 'Sanju fails again', 'he should not deserve a place', 'India has so much talent, why is Shubman Gill not in the side?' - and yet here is a boy in a quarterfinal game, gets 97 not out and takes you to the semifinal," Ganguly added.

India To Formidable England at Wankhede

It would be an occasion to remember when India take on England in the T20 World Cup semi-final at the iconic Wankhede stadium. The Men In Blue have shown their character throughout the tournament, but given England's stupendous run of form, they will have to take their game a notch up. India would know that England would be no pushovers. In fact, some of the members of the current side were part of the heartbreaking loss against England in the 2022 T20 WC semi-final in Adelaide.