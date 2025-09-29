Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill to Open, Sanju Samson at No. 5; Will India's T20 World Cup Squad be Similar to Victorious Asia Cup XI?

Updated 29 September 2025 at 09:54 IST

Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill to Open, Sanju Samson at No. 5; Will India's T20 World Cup Squad be Similar to Victorious Asia Cup XI?

Asia Cup 2025: With the continental tournament done, the focus will shift to the T20 World Cup - that takes place in a few months. Will India's squad and playing XI be the same?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Team India
Team India | Image: @BCCI
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav's India made it a night to remember for themselves as they beat Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025. But it was not a win on a canter. The World Champions were pushed to a corner and there were moments where everyone felt India may not go all the way. But, it was Tilak Varma who held his nerves to take India over the line in the 147-run chase. 

ALSO READ: India vs West Indies Test Series: Here's All You Need To Know

Will Samson Play at No. 5? 

Will India's T20 World Cup template be the same like we saw at the Asia Cup, will the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill be stuck with? Will Sanju Samson continue to grow in his new-found No. 5 spot? Will India play a regular seamer along with Jasprit Bumrah? Will Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya play in the same XI? The WC will take place in the sub-continental conditions - which will not be too different from what they experienced in the middle east. The pitches during the WC will assist spinners for sure and in that department - the Men in Blue are the best. 

In all probability, this will be the same XI that could be trusted for the upcoming WC. 

ALSO READ: ICC Announces Star-Studded Commentary Panel For ICC Women's World Cup

Abhishek Shines And How

The southpaw was the player of the series at the Asia Cup. 

He was unstoppable and got India off to a flyer on all occasions barring the all-important final. He also hit three consecutive fifties during the series and showed brilliant consistency. He is young and has a lot of cricket ahead of him. At the moment, he is the pin-up boy in Indian cricket. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 29 September 2025 at 09:46 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source