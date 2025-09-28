Updated 28 September 2025 at 17:43 IST
India vs West Indies Test Series: Here's All You Need To Know About Squads, Fixtures And Live Streaming Details
India will host West Indies in a two-match Test series. The first match of the series will be played from October 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
After the culmination of the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, the Indian Test team will lock horns with West Indies in a two-match Test series. The young Indian Test team led by Shubman Gill left England stunned in their first assignment of World Test Championship 2027 campaign. Gill's India were up against a very dominant and settled English team led by Ben Stokes, and they managed to play out a 2-2 draw in a five-match Test series.
After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin walked away from the longest format of the game, nobody had given the young Indian team a chance to win an away series against England. All the five Test matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series were decided on the final day, and this is a testament to how well the Indian Test team has performed under Shubman Gill.
India vs West Indies Test Series: World Test Championship 2027 Standings
The India vs West Indies Test series will be a part of World Test Championship 2027. With a PCT of 46.67 from 5 games, India are on the third spot. West Indies, on the other hand, haven't won a single Test so far in the ongoing WTC cycle, and they will look to open their account in their series against India.
India vs West Indies Test Series: Here are The Fixtures
- October 2-October 6: 1st Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- October 10-October 14: 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
India vs West Indies Test Series: Here are the squads for both sides
- India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.
- West Indies: Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales
India vs West Indies Test Series: Telecast And Live Streaming Details
The upcoming India vs West Indies Test series will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network. The series can also be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website.
