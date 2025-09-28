Dinesh Karthik, Nasser Hussain And Mithali Raj Lead Star-Studded Commentary Panel For ICC Women's World Cup

India's Dinesh Karthik celebrates his half century during the 4th T20I match between India and South Africa, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot | Image: ANI

Ahead of the Women's World Cup in India, the ICC has revealed a star-studded commentary panel for the 13th edition. The likes of Dinesh Karthik and Nasser Hussain will be lending voices alongside Indian stalwarts Mithali Raj and Anjum Chopra for the Women's World Cup.

ICC Announced Star-studded Commentary Panel For Women's World Cup

Esteemed former cricketers Mel Jones, Isa Guha, Stacy-Ann King and Julia Price will also be a part of the commentary team, while established voices Katey Martin, Natasha Farrant and Kass Naidoo. will also be seen in the commentary panel. Apart from the women's commentators, the ICC has also designated eminent men's commentators for the World Cup.

Two World Cup winners, Aaron Finch and Carlos Brathwaite, will also be seen providing their expert views alongside Ian Bishop, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Russell Arnold, Raunak Kapoor and Jatin Sapru. India will host Sri Lanka in the opening Women's World Cup encounter in Guwahati on September 30.

A vast coverage has been planned by ICC, including a 30-minute pre-match show with detailed analysis during the innings break and comprehensive post-match wrap-ups.

There will also be a mobile-first coverage for a select few games.

Massive Injury Boost For India Ahead Of World Cup Opener

In a major boost, Arundhati Reddy has been declared fit and took part in the warm-up game against New Zealand. Reddy was struck in her knee by a drive from England batter Heather Knight and had to be treated by the medical team before she was carried out in a wheelchair. His injury had raised suspicion of her being available for the first game against Sri Lanka. But the 28-year-old took part in the second warm-up game against England and will be in contention fir selection.