Abhishek Sharma Stands Firm with Confident Statement Despite Triple Ducks In T20 World Cup: ‘I Will Not Change My Process and Mindset'

Abhishek Sharma reacts after getting bowled out by Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma has delivered a confident statement despite being dismissed for three consecutive ducks in the T20 World Cup 2026. The young cricketer has boldly admitted that he would not change his mindset and process despite the recent setbacks.

Abhishek Sharma suffered a triple whammy in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup after falling for three consecutive ducks. The Indian opener was dismissed for ducks in all three group-stage matches he played.

It has been a difficult outing for the Indian cricketer, who is featuring in his first-ever T20 World Cup appearance for Team India.

Undeterred Abhishek Sharma Issues Bold Message Despite Triple Ducks

In a video shared by Star Sports, Abhishek Sharma expressed that he had quit taking pressure two years ago as he felt the process was in his hands. He is also focusing on practice and training and has been increasing his momentum.

Abhishek Sharma then admitted that batters face ups and downs, but he has to decide to play with intent. He then boldly stated that in no way would he change his in-game process and mindset.

"I just enjoy my batting. I have left taking pressure two years ago because I feel that the process is in my hands. Practice and training are what I am doing, which I should always keep doing, and which will keep increasing gradually. I enjoy this thing, so there is no such pressure.

“Obviously, batters always face ups and downs. Sometimes there are runs in an innings, sometimes there are not, but I feel personally, I have to decide at a certain point in time that I have to play like this, have to play with such intent. I may or may not succeed in it, but I will not change my process and my mindset,” Abhishek Sharma said in a video.

Abhishek Expected To Stand Out In Super 8 Stage

Following the group-stage competition, Abhishek Sharma has been on the radar for being unable to open his run account in the competition. Despite being the ICC's number one-ranked T20I batter, the inability to score runs would rile up the fans and critics.

Despite falling for three ducks, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian cricket team have backed him up to deliver in the later stages of the marquee event.