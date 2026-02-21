Updated 21 February 2026 at 15:43 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Shows Faith In Abhishek Sharma Despite India Opener's Lean Patch In T20 World Cup 2026: 'We Will Cover For Him'
Suryakumar Yadav has backed out-of-form Abhishek Sharma ahead of India's clash against South Africa in the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup 2026.
Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav | Image: BCCI
T20 World Cup 2026: Despite Abhishek Sharma’s lean patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, India captain Suryakumar Yadav has expressed faith in the 25-year-old.
"Those who worry about Abhishek Sharma’s form, I worry about them. Last year, Abhishek covered for us, and this tournament we will cover for Abhishek," Suryakumar Yadav told reporters.
