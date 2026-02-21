England's Jacob Bethell Relishes Rival Australia's Group-Stage Exit From T20 World Cup: 'Shame For Them'

Jacob Bethell plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Nepal in Mumbai, India | Image: AP

Cricketer Jacob Bethell was seen savouring England's arch-nemesis, Australia's premature exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. While England marched into the Super 8, the Aussies' campaign was cut short after an abysmal performance in the group stage, making them ineligible to advance.

Cricket Australia was left in shambles after being defeated by the underdogs Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026 group stage.

The losses affected Australia's chances of making it to the Super 8 showdown, ending their campaign in the group stage.

While speaking on Test Match Special, Jacob Bethell relished Australia's early exit from the T20 World Cup. He expressed that they could not press the accelerator pedal on time, which put them in danger.

The English cricketer added that it's a shame for them to leave the tournament at such an early stage.

“It was good to see. They just didn’t seem like they got firing in the tournament. And in those group stage matches, if you don’t hit the ground running, you’re in danger of that happening. So yeah, it was a shame for them,” Jacob Bethell said in a video.

While Australia crashed out of the T20 World Cup, England managed to make it to the Super 8 showdown and will kick things off against co-hosts Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Australia Makes An Early Exit in the T20 World Cup

The Mitchell Marsh-led Australian cricket team kicked things off with a solid victory over Ireland by 67 runs. However, the Aussies were humbled by Zimbabwe in their second group-stage fixture. The Underdogs humbled the Aussie titans by 23 runs, marking the moment as one of the biggest T20 World Cup upsets to date.

To add insult to injury, the Australian cricket team suffered their second-straight group-stage defeat to Sri Lanka by eight wickets, which affected their chances of advancing to the Super 8.