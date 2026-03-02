Abhishek Sharma to be Dropped For T20 WC Semi-Final vs England? Here's What Manoj Tiwary Said

Abhishek Sharma reacts as he leaves the ground after losing his wicket to Netherlands' Aryan Dutt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

T20 WC 2026: India opener Abhishek Sharma has not been in the best of form and that has hurt India during their campaign. Even on Sunday, in a virtual quarter-final against West Indies, he dropped a couple of catches and did not do justice to his ability with the bat. Yet, India won the game thanks to a marvelous knock from Sanju Samson. Now, there are questions being asked over his spot in the playing XI, should he be persisted with or should India look beyond him?

Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary spoke about the Abhishek scenario.

‘There is so much ability in him’

"He has already become a star in such a short time, but if he wants to be a superstar, he was to win games for the team. There is so much competition, so many match winners, so he has to be ahead of them. It is not as if the coach and the team management are unhappy with him, and will bench him for the next game. He has been given that freedom," Manoj Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

"When you don't put a price on your wicket, then you will play loose shots like that. Today it was a good opportunity for him. Today was an off day for him. He dropped two catches as well. He has to cultivate the mindset where he has to decide which balls to go for, and which not. Try to respect the opposition bowlers a little. No one is telling him to change his approach, but there is so much ability in him that if he even plays 3-4 dots, he can make up for it," he added.

Will Abhishek Get Dropped?