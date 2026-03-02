'India Not Playing Good': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Mohammed Amir Makes Shock Remark After Sanju Samson's T20 WC Heroics

T20 World Cup 2026: India were unstoppable on Sunday as they beat West Indies by five wickets to march into the semi-final. The Indian team have lost one game in the Super 8 stage against South Africa, and after that loss - they won two on the bounce to make it to the final four. Yet, tainted former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir reckons India is not playing good cricket. On the contrary, he also went on to praise Sanju Samson for his heroics at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where he scored a brilliant 97* off 50 balls to take his side over the line.

‘They dropped three to four catches’

"But if I analyse it purely from a cricketing point of view, India are not playing good cricket overall. I am still telling you - just check their fielding. They dropped three to four catches and fumbled in the field. Apart from Bumrah, every other bowler is getting hit. India are playing on the strength of just one bowler," he said on on 'Haarna Mana Hai'.

"You said they have proved me wrong. Look, where credit is due, it should be given. Sanju Samson played the best innings of his life. I have seen his knocks in the IPL and other matches, but this innings - and that too in a do-or-die game, a knockout - was special," he also said.

Advertisement

India Favourites vs England

Given the momentum they have, it will not be unfair to say that they will be slight favourites versus England in the semi-final. The semi-final would be played on March 5 at the Wankhede stadium.