R. Ashwin Pinpoints Sanju Samson's Greatness After Opener Powers India to T20 WC Semi-Final: 'Backfoot Slice'

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson was simply unstoppable on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in a must-win clash versus West Indies in the T20 World Cup. With a spot in the semi-final up for grabs, Samson brought his ‘A-game’ to the fore and powered the side to a win. Samson remained unbeaten on 97* off 50 balls as India went over the line in the final over. Samson hit the winning runs and ensured India were in the semi-final. Samson's knock is now recieving praise from all quarters.

‘That’s monstrous ability’

Amid all the praise that Samson is deservingly receiving, former India cricketer R. Ashwin pinpointed the cricketer's greatness with an example from the game. Ashwin spoke about the lofted shot Samson played, but claimed the slice against Romario Shepherd as the shot that reeks of greatness.

“Anyone who can generate bat speed above 130 isn’t just powerful, that’s monstrous ability. That’s what Sanju Samson brings. The loft over extra cover was stunning, but the real shot of the day was that backfoot slice off Romario Shepherd, played so softly, like cutting butter, yet it flew past before the deep fielder could react. Sanju controlled the game first, then unleashed his power at the right moment. When he plays with this balance, no one can stop him. Even Ian Bishop is a huge admirer," Ashwin said on Ash Ki Baat.

Can Samson Shine Again?

Obviously he can. Given the form he is in and the headspace he has found, it is going to be difficult for England to stop Samson. There is a good chance that he fires again in the big semi-final as well. The much-awaited semi-final would take place on March 5 at the iconic Wankhede stadium.