WATCH | Babar Azam Trolled on Live TV by Ex-Pakistan Stars; Becomes Subject Of Bizarre Bets Ahead of India T20 World Cup Game

India vs Pakistan: After a scratchy 15 runs off 18 balls in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the Netherlands, veteran Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam somehow salvaged some pride as he hit a fluent 46 off 32 balls against the United States of America. Despite getting some runs under his belt, he still got hilariously criticised by ex-Pakistan cricketers - that too, on Live TV.

WATCH VIDEO

ALSO READ: Usman Tariq Lays Down His Plans For India T20 World Cup Showdown

Bets Placed Over Babar

Former cricketers like Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Amir, and Rashid Latif roasted Babar and also placed ridiculous bets over his potential contribution in the India match. Shehzad actually went to promise that he will bring food for everyone present on the show if Babar gets a big one against India.

Shehzad said, "The crowd coordinator won't have to get food that day. The whole team will get food."

Advertisement

That is when the anchor of the show promised on behalf of Mohammad Amir, "If Babar, let's say, with a strike rate of 160... Yes. Keep it like that. If he plays innings with a strike rate of 160 and helps Pakistan win, Amir will take his retirement back. If he plays big innings with a strike rate of 160, then."

Just then, Shehzad intervened and said, "Let's be realistic. If he plays a match-winning inning with a strike rate of 150 and scores 50 plus, then all these conditions are on." Amir agreed to Shehzad's condition.

Advertisement

India Start Hot Favourites

There is little to no doubt that the Men in Blue would start favourites against Pakistan given their recent track record against the Men in Green.