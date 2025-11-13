Abhishek Sharma to Tilak Varma; Players to Watch Out For During Ind-A vs SA-A 1st Unofficial ODI

Ind-A vs SA-A: The white-ball leg of South Africa A’s tour of India is about to get underway. The two 'A' sides would feature in three matches and all the games would be mighty important. There are a number of players who are looking to grab the attention of the selectors with good performances and hence all the games are important. In fact, both the sides feature some big future superstars and that is bound to make the contest exciting from the point of view of the fans.

There is little to no doubt that India-A would start slight favourites in the contest as they know the conditions more. Here are a list of Indian players to watch out for.

Players to Watch Out For

Abhishek Sharma: The flambouyant opener would have all eyes on him as and when he will take strike. He is explosive in the T20I format, where he also happens to be the No. 1 batter in the world. He would certainly be looking to do well and push his case for a spot in the ODI set-up, that is something he would be looking forward to.

Tilak Varma: Like Abhishek, Tilak has also made a name for himself in the T20I format - but is yet to shine in ODIs. He would look at these three games as an opportunity to get among the runs and make a case for himself. Tilak is more than capable of doing so.

Ishan Kishan: The left-hander has gone out-of-favour from the national side and hence he would be desperate to make these three games count. A couple of seasons back, Kishan was absolutely in the reckoning, but then circumstances changed. He would look at these three games as a new beginning.

When Will Match Start?