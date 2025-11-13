Dhruv Jurel or Sai Sudarshan - Irfan Pathan Picks India's No. 3, Reveals His Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test vs South Africa in Kolkata

Ind vs SA: A new Test series featuring India and South Africa will start and the excitement is palpable. On Wednesday, there was a huge turn-up outside the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where the opening game would take place. Fans had turned up in large numbers to get a glimpse of their idols. That just goes to show the buzz around the game. From an Indian point of view, the question is what is the final XI they would field. While the XI would be on expected lines, there is speculation over Dhruv Jurel's spot as assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate all but confirmed his spot in the side. Now, where will Jurel slot in?

Sudarshan at 3, Jurel at 6?

It was being believed that Jurel would play at No. 3 and Sai Sudarshan may have to sit out. But now that allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is out of the 1st Test in Kolkata, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has suggested that Jurel bats at No. 6 after Rishabh Pant and Sudarshan continues playing at No. 3. India looks to be a formidable side for the conditions. As per the pitch curator, the strip will have a lot of assistance for the pacers and the spinners would come into play in the last two days is what is being expected.

The first Test in Kolkata's Eden Gardens will start from November 14.

Pathan's Predicted XI

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah