'Absolute Cinema': Scott Boland Opening With Travis Head During Boxing Day Ashes Test at MCG Sets Internet Ablaze
Ashes 2025-26: Who would ever have imagined Scott Boland would be opening the batting for Australia during a Boxing Day Test?
Ashes 2025-26: It was high drama on Boxing Day at the MCG during the 4th Ashes Test as 20 wickets fell on Friday and eventually pacer Scott Boland walked out to open the innings. Who would have believed that Boland would ever open the innings for Australia in a Test match, but it happened and that amused all present at the iconic MCG. All Boland was asked to do is see off one over and he did that well, even getting a streaky boundary off the last ball of the day.
Gus Atkinson bowled the final over of the day and he tested Boland with every delivery, yet Boland survived. It was a day that belonged to Boland and Australia and here are some comments from fans on the pacer opening the batting.
‘Absolute Cinema’
Hosts Have Noses in Front
After all the drama, it is safe to say that Australia have their noses in front with a crucial 46-run lead.
Batting first, Australia were bundled out for 155 and at that point, it seemed England have done a fantastic job. But in another hour, England were struggling themselves and were eventually shot out for 110. By the looks of it, does not seem like the Test match will last all five days.
