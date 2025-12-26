Josh Tongue Shatters History At Melbourne, Becomes 1st English Player In 21st Century To Record Unique Feat

Following the Ben Duckett drinking controversy, England needed a hero at Melbourne and Josh Tongue arrived. Riding on Tongue's bowling masterclass, England managed to bounce back and bowled out Australia for a paltry 152 in the 1st innings.

Josh Tongue Registers History At Melbourne

Having already lost the Ashes series, England had redemption in their eyes as they had been cornered by severe criticism. Tongue produced a magical spell, and this happens to be his 3rf five wicket haul in 8 Test matches and his first in the Ashes.

Tongue became the first English player in the 21st century to record a five-fer at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Dean Headley was the last to register a five-wicket haul back in 1998. England bowlers had that fire in their belly, and Australian batters didn't seem to have any answer to that.

Australia Struggled To Challenge English Bowlers

Gus Atkinson drew the first blood as he removed the dangerous Travis Head very early. Tongue joined the party and dismissed Jake Weatherland (10) and two of Australia's premier batters, Steve Smith (9) and Marnus Labuschagne (6) in quick succession.

Australia were rattling at 91/6, and a solid partnership between Cameron Green and Michael Neser looked to have spoiled England's plans. But Brydon Carse broke the partnership with a direct hit to send Green back to the pavilion. Tongue then did the rest of the job and got the better of Neser and Scott Boland to send Australia packing on Boxing Day.

